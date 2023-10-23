Plea filed against placement of Farah Gogi’s children’s names on ECL

LAHORE: A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) against not removing names of Farah Shehzadi alias Farah Gogi’s children from the no-fly list, Bol News reported on Thursday.

The plea has been filed by Farah Shehzadi’s lawyer Mian Ashhad. The Interior Ministry has been made a party in the plea saying that the ministry had included names of children of the complainant on the Exit Control List (ECL). Farah is a friend of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) chairman’s wife, Bushra Bibi.

First, the interior ministry said the names were incorporated on the basis of the case. Then, upon the complainant’s approaching the high court it changed the stance, the plea mentioned adding that the Interior Ministry said names of the children were placed on the ECL in light of statement of Farah Gogi’s accountant.

The ministry put names of the kids in the list in June this year, while the accountant’s statement was recorded in October, the plea said.