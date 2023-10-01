ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has extended warmest felicitations to China on its 74th National Day.

In a statement on social media platform X today, he congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang and the Chinese nation and said Pakistan takes great pride in the achievements of our Iron Brother.

The Prime Minister termed China as an anchor of peace and stability as well as engine of development and progress in today’s world.

Meanwhile, in his video message on X, Caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi also felicitated China on its National Day.

He said the people of Pakistan share the spirit of the festivities of the 74th National Day of the Peoples’ Republic of China.

The Minister expressed hope this year and many years ahead of us will reinforce our all-weather relationship and promote peace and progress for us and the world at large.

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani also extended his heartiest felicitations to Foreign Minister Wang Yi and people of China on their National Day.

In his post at X, he said we pay tribute to the rich history, culture, and achievements of this great nation and reiterate the resolve to take China-Pakistan iron-clad friendship to greater heights.