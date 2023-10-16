ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday asked the chief ministers to cut the prices of essential commodities and services consequent to substantial reduction in fuel prices.
In a major move, the government has slashed the prices of petrol by Rs 40.
The prime minister issued the directive at federal and provincial levels, calling for activation of a strict price control mechanism.
“All efforts should be directed towards transferring the benefit of reduction in petroleum prices to the people of Pakistan,” he wrote on social media platform, X
Consequent to substantial reduction in fuel prices, I have directed the concerned authorities at Federal and Provincial level to activate a strict price control mechanism. I urge all honorable Chief Ministers to ensure that prices of essential commodities and services are reduced…
— Anwaar ul Haq Kakar (@anwaar_kakar) October 16, 2023
The prime minister emphasized strict implementation of his directive.
