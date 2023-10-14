PM Kakar condemns terrorist attack on labourers in Turbat

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Saturday while condemning the heinous terrorist attack on labourers in Turbat, expressed his deep grief over the loss of lives.

He also conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The prime minister posted on X, “Deeply saddened to hear about the terrorist attack on innocent labourers in Turbat. My heartfelt condolences to the victims’ families. We condemn this heinous act and stand united against terrorism.”

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti also condemned the tragic killing of six laborers in Turbat, Balochistan.

He, expressing condolence and sympathy to the bereaved families, said neither Baloch, nor Punjabi, but terrorists had martyred Pakistanis.

Praying for martyrs, the minister said the state stood with the oppressed and those who shed unjust blood would never be forgiven. He further said the state would take action against the terrorists with full force. The minister made it clear that the sad incident was against the Baloch tradition, as they always respected and valued their guests.

Six labourers reportedly hailing from Punjab were butchered by terrorists.