PM Kakar directs for provision of best facilities to Hujjaj

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar directed that best and inexpensive facilities should be ensured for the pilgrims without compromising on Hajj arrangements.

Chairing a meeting with regard to Ministry of Religious Affairs, he observed that for the performance of important religious ritual of Hajj, all steps should be taken to facilitate pilgrims.

The prime minister was apprised of the performance of the ministry, steps taken for Hajj and preparation for the Hajj policy 2024.

The meeting was attended by Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed and other officials of the ministry.

Addressing the participants, the prime minister directed for keeping a strict vigilance on private Hajj companies so that pilgrims proceeding through private scheme should not face any difficulty.

He also asked for submission of Hajj policy for the approval of federal cabinet.

