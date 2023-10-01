ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Sunday felicitated Dr Mohamed Muizzu on his victory in the Maldives Presidential elections.

“Heartiest congratulations to Dr. Mohamed Muizzu on his victory in the presidential elections of Maldives. Look forward to working with him for further strengthening Pak-Maldives relations and regional cooperation,” the prime minister said on X, formerly known as twitter.

