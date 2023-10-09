PM Kakar says two-state only viable solution to Palestine issue

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar expressed Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian people and its commitment to utilizing multilateral forums like the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to rally collective support for the protection and dignity of Palestinians.

During an interview with the social media platform “Talk Shock,” the prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s position as a steadfast friend of Palestine and pledged to continue providing diplomatic, social, and political support on the global stage.

PM Kakar emphasized that the key to resolving the Israel-Palestine conflict and bringing stability to the Middle East lies in the establishment of a two-nation state.

He reiterated Pakistan’s non-recognition of Israel and pointed out that despite Palestinians reaching an agreement with Israel on the two-state mechanism, their rightful claims have been consistently denied.

The caretaker prime minister warned that unless the “Palestine Question” is addressed, the issue of radicalization will continue to escalate. He stressed the importance of resolving both the Palestine and Kashmir issues.

Regarding relations with India, he expressed Pakistan’s desire for normalcy but noted the significance of addressing the demands and aspirations of Kashmiris as a crucial part of the normalization process.

PM Kakar highlighted the difference in Pakistan’s historical relations with India and China’s relations with India. Regarding the ICC Cricket World Cup in India, he expressed the hope that Pakistan would perform well. He mentioned that there had been no practical proposal for a visit to India in this regard and called for sports to remain separate from politics.

He also noted that India should have issued visas to Pakistani fans and journalists, highlighting the importance of reciprocity in such matters.