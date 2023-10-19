PM lauds CPC’s role to cement Pak-China ties, fostering greater understanding

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar expressed his admiration for the role of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in solidifying the bond between Pakistan and China and enhancing mutual understanding.

During a meeting with Minister Liu Jianchao from the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, PM Kakar also commended the CPC’s contributions to the development of modern China.

He emphasized that the strong connection between the peoples of Pakistan and China lies at the core of the enduring Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.

Both PM Kakar and Minister Liu discussed the promotion of various interactions between the two nations, including exchanges between parliaments, political parties, academic institutions, media, youth, women, and think tanks.

They believed that these exchanges would further strengthen the exceptional friendship between Pakistan and China, which has passed down through generations.

Liu affirmed that the prime minister’s visit to China follows the long-standing tradition of the special friendship between Pakistan and China.

He also reiterated the commitment of the IDCPC to continue bolstering Pakistan-China relations.