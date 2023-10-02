ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has called for taking measures to enhance job opportunities abroad for skilled workers of Pakistan.

Chairing a meeting of the Federal Cabinet in Islamabad on Monday, he said professional education and vocational training programmes should be compatible with the international job market.

Terming human capital as an asset of the country, the Prime Minister directed to ensure imparting vocational training as per needs of the modern time on war footing basis. He said all centers of technical and professional training should be revived.

The Federal Cabinet also approved an amended service level agreement between TAKAMOL and National Vocational and Technical Training Commission.

Besides, it allowed a Memorandum of Understanding between the Area Study Centre of the University of Peshawar and the Central Asia Study Centre of Corvinus University Hungary.

The Federal Cabinet approved renaming of Summit Bank Limited as Bank Makramah Limited and agreement between the government of Pakistan and the Government of Ecuador under which holders of diplomatic, official and special passports of both the countries will be exempted from visa.

The cabinet consented appointment of Lt. General Muhammad Munir Afsar as the chairman of National Database and Registration Authority.