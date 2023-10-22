PML-N leader dies in tragic accident after reception Jalsa

PML-N leader Dr. Mehmoodul Hasan belongs to Kotli.

He has also been a secretary of the Azad Kashmir government.

PML-N held a historic public gathering in Lahore.

Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Leader Dr. Mehmoodul Hasan died in a tragic traffic accident while returning from a reception jalsa.

According to police details, the PML-N leader’s car met with an accidne near Mirpur on his way to Azad Kashmir while returning from the PML-N Minar-e-Pakistan public gathering last night.

In the accident, the PML-N leader of Kotli, Dr. Mehmoodul Hasan, passed away.

The circumstances of the accident are still being investigated. The actual reason for the accident is unknown, and authorities are conducting a comprehensive investigation to understand what caused the tragedy.

It should be noted that last night, after four years of Nawaz Sharif’s visit to Pakistan, the Muslim League-N held a public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore.

