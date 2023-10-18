PML-N, PPP leadership condemns Israeli bombing on Gaza hospital

Maryam Nawaz called the Israeli attack cruel and barbaric.

She further said that bombing hospitals is a war crime.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto urges international organizations to play their role.

The leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Maryam Nawaz and Bilwal Bhutto, condemned the Israeli bombing of a hospital in Gaza.

The PML-N-Neader said that what happened in Gaza was cruel, barbaric, and inhumane.

She further said that bombing in hospitals is a war crime; the world cannot turn a blind eye to Israel’s atrocities; this madness should stop now; and those responsible must be held accountable.

Former Foreign Minister (FM) and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto also condemned the Israeli bombing of hostages in Gaza.

The former FM said while condemning Israeli bombings on hospitals that Israel has crossed all limits of brutality by attacking the hospital.

The PPP chairman further said that the Israeli attack on the hospital is a shame for all humanity.

Bilawal Bhutto said that the martyrdom of hundreds of Palestinians in the attack on the hospital is full proof of Israeli brutality.

The ex-FM demanded that international organizations play a role in stopping Israel’s inhumane progress.

Earlier, Pakistan has strongly condemned the Israeli attack on Al-Ahly Al-Mamadany Hospital in Gaza, which resulted in 500 casualties.

The Foreign Office spokesperson, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, described this act as inhumane and unjustifiable, especially when the hospital was providing shelter and emergency care to civilians.

The spokesperson emphasized that such indiscriminate targeting of civilian populations and facilities is a severe violation of international law and amounts to war crimes.