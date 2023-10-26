PML-N to begin election campaign next week

Nawaz Sharif arrives in Pakistan after four years
PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has finally arrived in Pakistan, following the landing...
Lahore: The Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) has decided to start the election campaign next week. PML-N will form various committees for the campaign.
According to details, after the return of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, the party has decided to start the election campaign.
In this regard, the news sources further claim that an important meeting will be held in Lahore under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif.
Added to that, committees will be formed at the provincial division and district level, while committees will also be formed for the selection of candidates.
Earlier, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has finally arrived in Pakistan, following the landing of his plane at the Islamabad Airport on Saturday.
Nawaz Sharif embarked for his final destination Pakistan from Dubai on Saturday.
As per the party plan, Nawaz Sharif will stop in Islamabad for some time, and from there he will be leaving for the grand public gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan Lahore.
In a significant legal development, efforts are underway to file petitions seeking the restoration of Nawaz Sharif’s appeals in both the Al-Azizia Reference and Avenfield Reference cases.
