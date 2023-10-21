PML-N worker passes away in train convoy

The deceased was identified as Karamat Shahbaz.

He was the resident of Goth Super Highway Karachi.

His condition suddenly became worse on a train.

A Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) worker died in a convoy of Nawaz Sharif trains from Karachi to Lahore on Saturday, Bol News reported.

According to news source details, the deceased worker has been identified as 60-year-old Karamat Shahbaz.

According to leader Muhammad Zubair, the activist died of a sudden illness in the train near Meherpur Junction.

In this regard, further disclosures are being reported that the deceased Karamat Shahbaz was a resident of Goth Super Highway Karachi, whose body has been sent to Karachi by ambulance.

It should be noted that the PML-N leader and former prime minister will return to Pakistan today after four years of self-imposed exile, where he will also address the public gathering in Lahore.

Earlier, PML-N leader and former Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that there is political and economic instability in the country, Bol News reported.

The PML-N leader, while taking to the media, said that in 2017, under conspiracy, conditions were created to bring Mischievous to the important position.

The former Interior Minister further added that, in these disappointing conditions, Nawaz Sharif is coming as a ray of hope.