PMLN files protective bail plea for Nawaz Sharif in IHC

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PLMN) on Wednesday filed a protective bail petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to restrain authorities from arresting Nawaz Sharif on October 21.

In an apparent change of plan, Nawaz Sharif has changed his landing decision to Islamabad from Lahore and has also decided to surrender before the Islamabad High Court.

The petition filed against the arrest in Avenfield and Al-Azizia References by Special Attorney Atta Tarar state that Nawaz Sharif wants to face the courts, for which his arrest must be restrained.

Nawaz Sharif is soon to arrive Pakistan on October 21, after ending his exile in London spreading up to four years.

The petition stated that undemocratic forces have targeted Nawaz Sharif and his family in the past for political revenge.

Nawaz Sharif denied any misuse of bail and provides reasons for his inability to appear before the court, citing medical grounds.

He underscored that medical reports have been consistently submitted to the Lahore High Court.

PMLN supremo clarified that he was unable to attend appeals not intentionally but due to ill health.

Added that despite not being fully recovered, he has decided to return to the country.