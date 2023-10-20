PMLN hires private planes to shower flower petals on Nawaz’s welcome

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) has hired two private planes to shower flower petals on Nawaz Sharif’s arrival in Pakistan on October 21 (Tomorrow).

PMLN contacted a private airline company and hired its services for the grand welcome of Nawaz Sharif.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has also given permission to the private airline to serve for PMLN and a notification has also been issued in this regard.

Following the arrival of Nawaz Sharif tomorrow, two aircrafts will be showering flower petals on the party rally for one and a half hours.