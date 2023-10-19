Police arrest Abid Boxer in Kasur

LAHORE: Police on Thursday arrested notorious former police inspector, Abid Boxer, in Kasur, Bol News reported.

A CIA Civil Lines Police team nabbed Abid Boxer. Cases are registered against the suspect in three police stations with charges of terrorism and others. Abid has been handed over to the investigation wing for interrogation.

On August 15, 2022, the then Punjab Home Minister Hashim Dogar had said a sub inspector of police, Abid Jutt, was dismissed from his service for pointing a gun on a peaceful unarmed woman in Faisalabad on May 25.

“The relevant authority has dismissed him from his service through a departmental action,” Hashim Dogar had said in a statement.

He had said Punjab Police was a professional department and black sheep would not be tolerated in it.