Police arrest online application robbers in Karachi

They used to steal from the OLX app.

Arrest is possible due to secret information.

Arrested suspects are involved in serious crimes.

Advertisement

Karachi: A six-member gang was arrested looting people through an online application in the city of Jinnah on Tuesday.

The accused used to call citizens on the pretext of buying and selling mobile phones and laptops.

According to details, the Sarjani Town Police in Karachi, acting on the secret information, arrested the gang that committed hundreds of robberies through an online and buying application.

Moreover, SSP West SSP West Mehzur Ali said that the leader of the most wanted group, Ehtesham alias Asif Don Burger, is also included.

Four pistols, nine mobile phones, a car, a motorcycle, and cash have been recovered from the accused.

Mehzoor Ali said that among the arrested accused are Ehtsham alias Asif Don Burger, Ramiz alias Raheel, Umar, Daniyal, Sarfaraz alias Faraz, and Ali Raza.

Advertisement

SSP West further added that the accused are also involved in street crime, bank robbery, and other crimes.

Additionally, Ehtsham, alias Asif Don, used to create fake IDs of women and men on OLX and call citizens to some place on the pretext of buying and selling mobiles and laptops.

As soon as the citizens came, the accused used to rob them with the help of his associates.

Further, he said that Ehtsham Asif Don used to provide weapons, accommodation, and rides in the incident; habitual suspects used to injure citizens for resisting robbery.

The SSP further said that the accused used to rob the parents who brought money from the bank, coaching, and outside the schools.

However, a case has been registered against the arrested accused, and further investigation is being done.

Advertisement

Also Read Rangers, police nab three suspected robbers in Karachi KARACHI: Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Tuesday, in a joint intelligence-based operation, with...

