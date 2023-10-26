Police arrest suspect Nawaz Sharif with 1.08kg charas

Police arrest suspect Nawaz Sharif with 1.08kg charas

Articles
Advertisement
Police arrest suspect Nawaz Sharif with 1.08kg charas

Police arrest suspect Nawaz Sharif with 1.08kg charas

Advertisement

SARGODHA: Police on Thursday arrested a suspect with 1.08 kg charas near Kot Fareed in Sargodha, Bol News reported.

Urban Area police said the suspect has been identified as Nawaz Sharif and he was sought in more than eight cases. Police said Nawaz Sharif was wanted in cases pertaining to bogus cheques and drugs as well.

Police have lodged a case against the suspect and started investigation. Nawaz Sharif is a member of an inter-provincial drug gang.

On October 25, Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had arrested 89 drug peddlers including two foreigners and recovered 1698.343 kg of drugs worth US$ 38.607 million internationally.

According to an ANF spokesman, the seized drugs comprised 220.567 kg Opium, 49.704 kg Heroin, 1387.648 kg Hashish, 0.940 kg Cocaine, 29.584 kg Methamphetamine (Ice), nine kg Ketamine, 0.056 Grams Weed, 0.596 grams Ecstasy Tablets (652 tabs), 0.216 grams Lexotanil tablets (900 tabs), 0.032 grams Zolp Tablets (200 Tabs) and 20 kg suspected material.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story