Police arrest suspect Nawaz Sharif with 1.08kg charas

SARGODHA: Police on Thursday arrested a suspect with 1.08 kg charas near Kot Fareed in Sargodha, Bol News reported.

Urban Area police said the suspect has been identified as Nawaz Sharif and he was sought in more than eight cases. Police said Nawaz Sharif was wanted in cases pertaining to bogus cheques and drugs as well.

Police have lodged a case against the suspect and started investigation. Nawaz Sharif is a member of an inter-provincial drug gang.

On October 25, Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had arrested 89 drug peddlers including two foreigners and recovered 1698.343 kg of drugs worth US$ 38.607 million internationally.

According to an ANF spokesman, the seized drugs comprised 220.567 kg Opium, 49.704 kg Heroin, 1387.648 kg Hashish, 0.940 kg Cocaine, 29.584 kg Methamphetamine (Ice), nine kg Ketamine, 0.056 Grams Weed, 0.596 grams Ecstasy Tablets (652 tabs), 0.216 grams Lexotanil tablets (900 tabs), 0.032 grams Zolp Tablets (200 Tabs) and 20 kg suspected material.