Police bust gang involved in stealing solar plates

CHINIOT: Police on Saturday busted a four-member gang involved in stealing solar plates in Chiniot, Bol News reported.

Police said solar plates worth more than Rs2.8 million were recovered from their possession. The suspects included Ejaz, Nadeem, Ashraf and Farooq. They would steal solar plates from different areas.

The suspects were wanted by Bhawana police station in various cases. They were arrested in a raid carried out by ASI Nasrullah Khan along his team.

Further interrogation from them is ongoing.