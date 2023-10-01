Police constable martyred after attack on patrolling post in Mianwali

MIANWALI: A police constable was martyred on Sunday and two terrorists were killed after an attack on a patrolling checkpost in Mianwali district of Punjab.

According to a Punjab Police spokesperson, more than 10 terrorists attacked Essa Khel Kundal patrolling post in the early hours of Sunday. An exchange of fire ensued between the suspects and Punjab Highway Patrolling (PHP) officials who foiled an attempt of the terrorists to enter the patrolling post’s building.

The firing left two terrorists dead and PHP head constable Haroon Khan was martyred after suffering a bullet wound in the eye. The spokesman further said the gun battle ensued for four hours and PHP officials repulsed the attack.

Inspector General Police Usman Anwar said the police were on alert after an intelligence report about the attack. He said two terrorists have been shot dead and their identification is being ascertained.

The police chief said the deceased suspects were involved in terrorist activities across the country. He said a hunt had been launched to trace the runaway suspects. He said Punjab police along with other security forces were fighting the terrorists, adding CTD has so far conducted 130 intelligence-based operations.

The funeral prayers of Police Head Constable Haroon Khan were performed at the Police Line Mianwali. IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, DIG Patrol Police Dr Athar Waheed, and RPO Sargodha also participated in the funeral prayers along with thousands of police officers, personnel, journalists, traders and citizens.

He belonged to the Yaro Khel tribe in Biroli and left behind a widow, son aged 4, and daughter aged 6 among his heirs. He was buried in his ancestral graveyard. IG Punjab visited Kundal Post. He met the brave policemen on duty and appreciated their efforts in fighting terrorism.

Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a police checkpoint in Mianwali. He lauded the brave efforts of the police officers who courageously prevented the terrorist assault and sent two terrorists to their demise.

He paid tribute to Police Officer Haroon Khan for his martyrdom. He prayed to Allah Almighty to elevate the head constable to higher ranks in heaven. Bugti expressed solidarity with the bereaved family during this moment of mourning. He asserted that the terrorists’ cowardly actions would not diminish their determination.

He pointed out that those aiming to disrupt peace and progress in Pakistan are the nation’s adversaries. He underscored that the contributions of the police and law enforcement agencies in the battle against terrorism are indelible.

