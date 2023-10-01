Police, sensitive institutions conduct major operations against Afghans

800 Afghans were arrested in a major operation.

Different areas of Islamabad come under operation.

400 Afghans were released on proof of residence.

Islamabad: Counter-terrorism department (CTD) police, along with sensitive institutions, arrested 800 Afghans while conducting a major operation against Afghans.

As per details, the CTD conducted a search operation along with sensitive agencies in various areas of Islamabad; these areas included Bara Kahu, Tarnool, Mehr Abadian, Golra, and Shams Colony.

During the operation, 800 Afghan nationals were arrested; however, 400 of the arrested Afghan nationals were released on proof of residence, while 375 Afghan nationals did not have identification documents, and 25 Afghan nationals had to verify their documents and have been detained pending verification of their documents.

Furthermore, lists were also compiled based on intelligence prior to the operation, and several criminal Afghan nationals have been identified. Police officials say that the operation will intensify in the coming days, while it has been decided to deport 375 arrested Afghans.

