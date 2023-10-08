Police sub-Inspector lost life in exchange of fire in Karachi

The incident took place near the Super Highway Chakar Hotel.

The deceased was returning from the Wadi Hussain graveyard.

Further investigations are underway.

Karachi: A sub-inspector lost his life in a fire near the Site Super Highway Chakar Hotel on Sunday, Bol News reported.

According to details, a firing incident has taken place near Site Super Highway Chakar, and consequently, Sub-Inspector Amir Ali was killed.

The police official claims that the deceased Amir Ali was a resident of the Federal B area and was posted to the Gulberg Complaint Cell. However, the deceased had money; on the other hand, no pistol or motorbike were found. The incident seems to be a murder for resisting against robbery.

Officials further clarified that Amir Ali tried to open a fire, and in an exchange of fire, he was shot in the chest. Interestingly, the bundits did not take money, and with them, only the pistol was taken.

On the other hand, SSP East Syed Irfan Bahadur visited the scene and, while talking to the media, said that the martyred sub-inspector Amir was returning from Wadi Hussain graveyard.

Furthermore, the martyr sub-inspector was hit by a bullet on the chest. The incident is robbery resistance or personal enmity and is being investigated.

