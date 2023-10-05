PPP, MQM doing corruption on World Bank’s desire: Hafiz Naeem

KARACHI: Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman on Thursday said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) were doing corruption on desire of the World Bank, Bol News reported.

Hafiz Naeem said this during a press conference at Idara e Noor e Haq. He said the World Bank demanded that a person with a salary of Rs 50,000 should also be taxed. “Inflation and price hikes are so high and no one is there to keep a tab on it for regulation,” he said adding that there was no price checking system in the megalopolis.

He said despite the decrease in dollar’s value, there was no reduction in the price of oil, flour and sugar.

“Despite there being no governance, the prices of these goods are not decreasing. The caretaker government has increased the price of petrol by 58 rupees, but now it has reduced it by only 8 rupees. The common man’s economy has been completely ruined,” he said.

The JI Karachi chief said a large number of parents were taking their children out of school because they were not able to pay the fees. He said in the worst conditions, parents were taking their children out of private schools and enrolling them in government schools.

Advertisement

He said it had become extremely difficult for 99% of the people to get two meals a day in these conditions.

“Controlling food prices is the primary responsibility of the Commissioner Karachi. K-Electric mafia has been imposed in Karachi. K-Electric runs a rotten plant, the people of Karachi are bearing the brunt of its fuel. Pakistani people are paying the price of electricity which they do not use. The monopoly of K Electric should be terminated immediately,” he said.

Naeem said independent power plants had made their annual profit of 28 billion rupees. “Bring these white-collar people to the dock and make them accountable, then the life of the people of Karachi will become easier,” he said.