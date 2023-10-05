Prisoner earns Rs1.3 million from exhibition

Prisoner Ejaz has been in jail for 11 years.

He gave Rs 10 million to his mother.

The Interior Minister distributed the money among the prisoners.

Karachi: The prisoner, Ejaz, who was serving a prison sentence, has earned 1.3 million rupees from the exhibition.

According to details, the paintings of prisoner Ejaz were sold for Rs 1.3 million. Added to that, he gave Rs 1 million to his mother for running the household expenses.

On the other hand, 0.3 million rupees have been given to his sister for marriage. Unfortunately, Detainer Ejaz is serving a life sentence in jail.

However, as per the source, he has been in jail for 11 years.

The money distribution ceremony was also organized by Superintendent Hasan Sohto on Wednesday, during which Interior Minister Brigadier Retired Haris Nawaz distributed the money among the prisoners.

Previously, The exhibition was held at the Arts Council on behalf of jail inmates in the metropolitan city, Bol News reported.

Added to that, the two prisoners will be released for one day on a pay roll by the authorities.

Moreover, both prisoners have to participate in the execution on September 25, 2023. However, one prisoner is co-victed in a murder case, and another is convicted of Kidnapping ransom.