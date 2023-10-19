Private airlines increased fares owing to PIA’s financial crisis

The PIA and PSO dispute intensified.

The private airlines have increased their fares after the financial crisis of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) intensified, Bol News reported.

According to details, the national airline PIA and Pakistan State Oil (PSO) dispute intensified, due to which the flights of PIA were badly affected, but taking advantage of this, the private airlines increased the fares.

In addition to it, Karachi to Lahore private airlines charged 35 to 49 thousand rupees, and Karachi to Islamabad one-way fares were also charged from 55 to 61 thousand rupees.

In this regard, the private airline says that PIA’s domestic flight schedule has been badly affected for the past week. Due to the extra rush, there has been a difference in demand and supply.

On the other hand, passengers are facing trouble due to the sudden increase in fares, and passengers have demanded to take notice from authorities.

Earlier, the grounding of 15 Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircrafts at the Karachi airport has led to disruption in the air operation.

These planes have being grounded due to non-immediate payment of interest and parts, reflecting the financial woes faced by the national airline.

PIA has assured that they would be back in the air once payments were made.