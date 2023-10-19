PTI chief asks court to provide bicycle for exercise

ISLAMABAD: A plea has been submitted in the Official Secrets Act Court on behalf of the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) chairman to provide bicycle for exercise in jail, Bol News reported.

Lawyer Shiraz Ahmed Ranjha filed a petition seeking to provide bicycle to his client and former prime minister.

“The PTI chairman needed bicycle for exercise in Adiala Jail. He is entitled to cycle under jail SOPs,” lawyer Shiraz Ahmad Ranjha said.

The court issued notices on the request to provide bicycle to the PTI chief. Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain will hear the petition on October 23.

On October 18, the Official Secrets Act Court had green signaled PTI Chairman Imran Khan to have telephonic conversation with his sons.

Advertisement

The court had directed the Superintendent of Adiala Jail to facilitate the telephonic conversation between the PTI chairman and his sons, under his supervision.

The session was presided over by Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain, with the presence of PTI lawyer Shiraz Ahmad Ranjha and Aleema Khan.