PTI delegation, interior minister meet Fazl, discuss political situation

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, led by Asad Qaiser, met with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday to discuss the broader ‘political landscape’ of the country.

The PTI delegation, comprising prominent figures like Asad Qaiser, Ali Mohammad Khan, Junaid Akbar, and Barrister Saif, also expressed their condolences to Maulana Fazlur Rehman on the passing of his mother-in-law.

During the meeting, it was reported that PTI leaders engaged in conversations with the JUI-F leader regarding the political climate in the nation.

Sources indicated that the delegation commended Maulana Fazl’s ‘reconciliation’ approach among political parties and emphasized the necessity of ‘unity’ among all stakeholders to address the country’s challenges.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman also emphasized the importance of maintaining ‘courtesy’ in political disagreements among parties.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti also met JUI chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at the latter’s residence in Islamabad.

During the important meeting, the discussion related to the country’s political situation and law and order came under discussion.

Additionally, the politicians discussed Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s recent meeting with former federal minister Muhammad Ali Durrani, which took place on October 23. In a nearly two-hour meeting in Islamabad, Maulana Fazl expressed support for Ali Durrani’s ‘reconciliation’ proposal presented to major political parties.

Both leaders also agreed that all stakeholders should collaborate for the country’s progress and emphasized the need for a strategy to improve the country’s ‘political circumstances,’ as per sources.

Previously, Muhammad Ali Durrani had presented a reconciliation formula for political parties and institutions in the country.

He advocated for holding local body elections alongside general elections as a means to prevent ‘electoral fraud.’