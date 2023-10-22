PTI leader appeals to president to initiate dialogue with establishment

Former PM Nawaz Sharif returned to Pakistan.

He spent four years in exile.

PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan welcomes Nawaz Sharif.

Islamabad: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Muhammad Khan has once again appealed to the president of Pakistan to hold a dialogue between the political parties and the establishment.

According to news sources, the former minister said in respect to Nawaz Sharif’s return that Nawaz Sharif is welcome, but it would have been better if he came in a constitutional manner.

The PTI leader further stated that President Arif Alvi should initiate a dialogue between the establishment and all political parties.

It should be noted that the leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif returned to Pakistan on Saturday after four years of self-imposed exile and addressed a rally in Lahore.

Earlier, after 80 days, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) senior leader and former minister Ali Muhammad Khan has been released from Central Jail.

Peshawar High Court had issued orders for his release

Ali Muhammad Khan left the jail in a hurry after being released in a car with black glasses.

He did not stop to talk to the media, the media were waiting for him outside the jail for two hours.