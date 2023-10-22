PTI leader appeals to president to initiate dialogue with establishment

PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan at last released
MARDAN: After 80 days, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) senior leader and former minister...
Islamabad: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Muhammad Khan has once again appealed to the president of Pakistan to hold a dialogue between the political parties and the establishment.
According to news sources, the former minister said in respect to Nawaz Sharif’s return that Nawaz Sharif is welcome, but it would have been better if he came in a constitutional manner.
The PTI leader further stated that President Arif Alvi should initiate a dialogue between the establishment and all political parties.
It should be noted that the leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif returned to Pakistan on Saturday after four years of self-imposed exile and addressed a rally in Lahore.
Earlier, after 80 days, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) senior leader and former minister Ali Muhammad Khan has been released from Central Jail.
Peshawar High Court had issued orders for his release
Ali Muhammad Khan left the jail in a hurry after being released in a car with black glasses.
He did not stop to talk to the media, the media were waiting for him outside the jail for two hours.
Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.