PTI to hold public gathering in Lahore

  • The public gathering would be held on October 15.
  • PTI sought permission from the administration.
  • An application is being made to the administration for permission.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to hold a public gathering on October 15 at Liberty Chowk in Lahore, Bol News reported.

The mainstream political party PTI has sought permission from the administration to hold the public gathering at Liberty Chowk in the provincial capital.

Additional The Secretary General of Tehreek-e-Insaf Lahore has sought permission from the administration to hold a meeting in Lahore.

However, an application is being made to the administration for permission to hold the public rally on behalf of the Secretary General, PTI.

Usman Dar announces to give up politics, blames PTI chief for May 9 incident
LAHORE: PTI chairman had instructed the workers to target sensitive installations in...

Earlier, PTI chairman had instructed the workers to target sensitive installations in case of his arrest, party senior leader Usman Dar said on Wednesday.

The instruction to target sensitive installations was given by Chairman PTI himself, Dar further blamed.

He maintained that Long March was decided to stop General Asim Munir’s appointment as Army Chief in October 2022.

