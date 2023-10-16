PTI’s Azam Swati declared absconder in controversial tweet cases

Islamabad’s Central Special Judge declared PTI leader and Senator Azam Khan Swati absconder in controversial tweets case.

Special Judge Shahrukh Arjumand declared Azam Swati absconder and ordered to arrest PTI leader for court appearance.

The court dismissed bails of Azam Swati due to continuous non-attendance in court hearings.

On September 27, FIA’s special court in Islamabad issued perpetual arrest warrants for PTI leader Azam Swati over his controversial posts on social media platform about senior military officers including the then-army chief in October last year.

Swati was arrested twice last year — in October and in the following month — after the FIA booked him in Islamabad for posts that were allegedly against state institutions.