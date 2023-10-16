Punjab confirms 120 more dengue cases

With the addition of 120 cases, the total number of dengue cases reached 6,735.

This year, Lahore reported 2664 total dengue cases.

Citizens should keep the environment clean to avoid dengue.

Lahore: 120 new patients were confirmed during the last 24 hours across Punjab, Bol News reported.

According to Ali Jan Khan, the Secretary of Health, 6,735 confirmed cases of dengue were reported in 36 districts of Punjab this year.

The Health Secretary further said that 2664 confirmed patients were from Lahore this year. On the other hand, 40 new patients were reported in Lahore last day.

In this regard, a total of 1875 dengue patients were reported in Rawalpindi this year.

Added to that, 33 new cases of dengue patients were reported in Rawalpindi on Sunday. Moreover, this year, Multan reported a total of 720 dengue patients.

Additionally, yesterday, four new dengue patients were confirmed in Multan.

Similarly, 416 dengue patients were reported in Gujranwala this year. However, on Sunday, 24 new dengue patients were confirmed in Gujranwala.

Ali Jan added that a total of 292 dengue patients were reported in Faisalabad this year. Five new dengue patients were confirmed in Faisalabad yesterday.

During the last 24 hours, two new dengue patients were reported in Kasur, Attock, and Chakwal.

Further, during the last 24 hours, one new case of dengue was reported in Sheikhupura, Gujrat, Rahim Yar Khan, Jhang, Pakpattan, Wahari, Rajanpur, and Jhelum.

The secretary claims that a total of 129 dengue patients are currently under treatment in hospitals across Punjab.

At present, a total of 55 dengue patients are under treatment in the hospitals in Lahore district.

Ali Jan urges citizens to keep their environment clean and dry to avoid dengue and requests that they cooperate with urban health department teams to prevent dengue.

Furthermore, for dengue fever treatment, information, or complaints, contact the Health Department’s free helpline at 1033.

Earlier, in Lahore, the number of dengue positive cases has risen to 925, with 53 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa has directed authorities to take swift action against is this disease.