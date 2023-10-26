Advertisement
Punjab government decides to ban smog-emitting vehicles

Articles
  • Smog increased in the months of October and November.
  • The transport minister ordered to close vehicles immediately.
  • So far, over 4000 smog emitting closed.
The government of Punjab has decided to ban smog-emitting vehicles to control the pollution and fog situation.

In this regard, the news sources said that every year in October and November, the smog increases a lot, especially in the early morning and evening hours.

However, the Transport Minister of Punjab, Ibrahim Murad, ordered the immediate closure of smog-causing vehicles and motorcycles and directed field staff to be proactive and take strict measures.

The vehicles are being checked by installing gates at various places, and according to reports, more than 4000 smoke-emitting and non-compliant vehicles have been closed.

Furthermore, fines have also been imposed on their owners, which include at least the minimum fine of Rs 2000.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered authorities to take take strict action against the smoke emitting vehicles in the city to reduce smog levels.

Commissioner Lahore, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, appeared before the court in response to its order.

