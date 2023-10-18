Qureshi’s bails previously dismissed over no-show restored

The Anti-Terrorism Court of Islamabad on Wednesday restored the bails of PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, which were earlier dismissed over no-show.

On behalf of Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Advocate Ali Bukhari appeared before the ATC; where Special Court Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain heard the case.

The two bails of PTI leader against terrorism cases registered in the Khanna police station had been earlier dismissed over non-compliance.

Now the final arguments over the cases will be heard on October 20.

Qureshi, who is currently in hot waters is to be indicted in the cipher case on October 23.

On August 19, Shah Mahmood Quresh was arrested by the FIA in connection with the ongoing investigation into diplomatic cypher which had gone missing from the possession of the PTI Chairman Imran Khan.