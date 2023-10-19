Rawalpindi High Court orders police to recover Sheikh Rashid by Oct 26

The Rawalpindi High Court on Thursday ordered police to recover Awami Muslim League (AML) leader and PTI ally Sheikh Rashid by October 26.

PTI ally Sheikh Rashid had been missing after arrest from his residence in Rawalpindi on September 17, 2023.

Rawalpindi’s Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khurram Ali demanded more time from the court to recover former interior minister Sheikh Rashid.

The Rawalpindi High Court accepted polices’ request for further respite in case and ordered to recover Sheikh Rashid by October 26.

RPO Khurram told the court that CPO, SSP and police officers are not involved in the arrest of Sheikh Rashid.

Added that they are trying to recover AML leader and will be successful by the date given by the court.

High Court Rawalpindi Bench Judge Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan strictly ordered to recover Sheikh Rashid by next date.