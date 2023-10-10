Remembering The Mohsin-e-Pakistan: 2nd Death Anniversary Of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan

Second death anniversary of Mohsin-e-Pakistan and nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan is being observed on Tuesday (today).

He was born on April 1, 1936 in Bhopal, India.

He made Pakistan’s defence invincible by making it the first nuclear power of the Muslim world and seventh nuclear power in the world.

In recognition of his valuable services, Dr. Abdul Qadir Khan was awarded twice with Nishan Pakistan, among other honours.

He passed away on this day in 2021 in Islamabad.