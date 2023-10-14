Repatriation of Afgan diasporas continues at Torkham border

More than 110 Afghan families packed their bags for Afghanistan.

They left with 30 trucks.

So far, 900 Afghans have left Pakistan.

Advertisement

The repatriation of Afghan diaspora continues on the Pak-Afghan Torkham border; 110 Afghan families returned home on Friday, Bol News reported.

According to sources, after customs clearance, 110 families entered Afghanistan with 30 trucks.

On the other hand, the evacuation of illegal refugees and repatriation are increasing day by day.

The sources further claim that as of October 13, 900 Afghans who are living in different areas of Pakistan have returned home.

However, the Afghans residing illegally at the Torkham border who do not have legal documents are allowed to go home on Tazkra.

Consequently, the rampant rush is increasing at the Torkham Nadra immigration point

Advertisement

Also Read Illegally settled diasporas start leaving Pakistan The federal government has given a deadline to illegal immigrants. Around 4,000,000...

Earlier, the federal government has given a deadline of October 31 to illegal immigrants from across the country to leave Pakistan, after which a large number of Afghan migrants have started leaving Pakistan from the Sohrab Goth Afghan settlement in Karachi, Bol News reported.

In this regard, a large number of diasporas are settled in various areas of Pakistan.

However, illegal diasporas have been found involved in crimes like terrorism, occupation, drug and arm smuggling.







