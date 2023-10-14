Repatriation of Afgan diasporas continues at Torkham border

Illegally settled diasporas start leaving Pakistan
The federal government has given a deadline to illegal immigrants. Around 4,000,000...
The repatriation of Afghan diaspora continues on the Pak-Afghan Torkham border; 110 Afghan families returned home on Friday, Bol News reported.
According to sources, after customs clearance, 110 families entered Afghanistan with 30 trucks.
On the other hand, the evacuation of illegal refugees and repatriation are increasing day by day.
The sources further claim that as of October 13, 900 Afghans who are living in different areas of Pakistan have returned home.
However, the Afghans residing illegally at the Torkham border who do not have legal documents are allowed to go home on Tazkra.
Consequently, the rampant rush is increasing at the Torkham Nadra immigration point
In this regard, a large number of diasporas are settled in various areas of Pakistan.
However, illegal diasporas have been found involved in crimes like terrorism, occupation, drug and arm smuggling.
