Salma Murad, wife of Waheed Murad, passes away in Karachi on Friday

KARACHI: Salma Murad, wife of chocolate hero Waheed Murad of Pakistan film industry passed away on Friday.

Salma Murad had been ill for many years. Her funeral prayer will be offered tomorrow (Saturday) after Asr prayer,

Actor Adil Murad, son of Salma Murad, is abroad and will arrive Pakistan tomorrow.

President of Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Muhammad Ahmad Shah paid tribute to Salma Murad and said she was a very old member of Arts Council.

He added that she was a very sophisticated woman and that there was a series of meetings with Salma Murad often in literary ceremonies.

He offered heartfelt condolences to Salma Murad and her family. “I and the governing body of Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi are with them in this hour of sorrow.” Shah said.

“We pray that Almighty Allah may rest departed soul in eternal peace and give patience and courage to her children to bear this irreparable loss.”

