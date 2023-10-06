Sami Saeed terms Gwadar gateway to prosperity of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Planning Minister Sami Saeed has reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to fast-tracking the ongoing projects of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

He was talking to Chairman of China Overseas Port Holding Company Yu Bo, who called on him, in Islamabad on Friday.

The Minister said Gwadar is the heart of CPEC and a gateway to prosperity for Pakistan and the region. He said they are developing Gwadar into a world-class port and logistics hub. This will create new jobs and opportunities for the people of Pakistan and boost the economy.

Sami Saeed also reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to resolve all outstanding issues related to CPEC on a priority basis. He said China and Pakistan have established a high-level mechanism to address any concerns that may arise.

Chairman Yu Bo briefed the Minister about the progress of Gwadar Free Zone and Gwadar Free Port. He underscored the significance of Gwadar within CPEC and said that the first stage of Gwadar’s port and city development, along with the Gwadar Free Zone, has been completed, marking a substantial achievement.

Advertisement

He also highlighted how his company’s decade-long stewardship had remarkably transformed Gwadar from a modest village into a thriving modern city, replete with cutting-edge technology.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening cooperation in this area.