Saudi Arabian envoy calls on naval chief

KARACHI: Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, visited Naval Headquarters, Islamabad and met with Chief of Navy Admiral Naveed Ashraf on Monday, Bol News reported.

The Pakistan Navy spokesperson said the Saudi ambassador congratulated the Chief of Navy Admiral Naveed Ashraf on assuming the new post and expressed his best wishes for him.

The spokesperson said during the meeting, issues of mutual interest and further promotion of bilateral maritime cooperation were discussed.

The naval chief and the distinguished guest discussed the maritime security situation in the region, he said. The Saudi ambassador appreciated the role of Pakistan Navy in ensuring peace and stability in the region.