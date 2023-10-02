Saudi SME authority to help Pakistani IT companies to scale businesses in Kingdom

Saudi Arabia’s Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority will work with Pakistan to support its IT companies and startups to scale their businesses in the Kingdom.

This was stated by Caretaker Minister for Information Technology Minister Umar Saif in a tweet on the social media platform X.

He said Pakistan will host Digital Direct Foreign Investment summit every year for all member states of the Digital Cooperation Organization.

Dr Omar Siaf said Islamabad will be working with the Digital Cooperation Organization for a ‘digital passport’ for Pakistani companies which will enable them to quickly start a business in the member countries

The Caretaker IT minister is in Saudi Arabia along with a delegation of tech companies to explore business opportunities in the Kingdom.

