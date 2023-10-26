SC gets niece succession right from uncle after 34 years

ISLAMABAD: After 34 years, the Supreme Court (SC) has got a woman her succession right from her maternal uncle, Bol News reported.

The Supreme Court ordered the Finance Department of Dera Ghazi Khan to provide immediate possession of five murabba land to Sara Akhtar Kopanch. The court ordered uncle Sardar Mansoor to pay all legal costs to his niece.

“Women’s rights are being crucified in an unconstitutional, non-shariah manner,” Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa said.

During the arguments, the lawyer asked the court if it believed that everything said a women should be taken as true. The chief justice replied that the court was not giving any special facility to women, he said. “I have given the same observation which is unfortunately being practiced in the society,” he said.

The lawyer said it was not necessary that every time a man would snatch the right of woman. The chief justice responded that he did not yet face a case in which a woman confiscated someone’s possession. SC Justice Aminuddin said the responsibility of proving buying of the land lied on the buyer’s shoulder.

“Three courts ruled against the petitioner,” said Justice Athar Manullah.

Sara Akhtar’s lawyer Yasin Bhatti said his client was a minor at the time of the alleged sale of the land. Sara’s maternal uncle, Sardar Mansoor, was the former chairman of the district council, he apprised.

“Sardar Mansoor transferred the land to his young children, wife, mother-in-law and brother-in-law,” he said.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Faez Isa conducted the hearing.