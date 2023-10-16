SC orders to provide employee information within a week

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday ordered the authorities to provide entire information of court employees within seven days.

The Supreme Court delivered the reserved verdict after approving the appeal of the court employee, seeking information on SC employees.

The judgment stated that the Access to Information Act does not apply to the Supreme Court.

Last month, the apex court had reserved its decision on the petition. A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, heard the petition filed by a citizen, namely Mukhtar Ahmed Ali.