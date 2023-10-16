SC orders to provide employee information within a week

SC orders to provide employee information within a week

Articles
Advertisement
SC orders to provide employee information within a week

SC orders to provide employee information within a week

Advertisement

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday ordered the authorities to provide entire information of court employees within seven days.

The Supreme Court delivered the reserved verdict after approving the appeal of the court employee, seeking information on SC employees.

The judgment stated that the Access to Information Act does not apply to the Supreme Court.

Last month, the apex court had reserved its decision on the petition. A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, heard the petition filed by a citizen, namely Mukhtar Ahmed Ali.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story