SC to hear case of elections in 90-days on Oct 23

The Supreme Court of Pakistan is set to hear the case regarding holding of general elections in country within 90-days on October 23.

The three-member bench, led by Chief Justice Qazi Faiz Isa and including Justices Aminuddin Khan and Athar Minullah, will hear the case.

Various parties, including the Supreme Court bar and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), have filed petitions requesting that general elections be held in the country within a 90-day timeframe.

Besides, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had announced that the much-awaited national parliamentary polls will take place in the last week of January.

ECP confirmed a delay of about two months and ending uncertainty about the fate of the electoral process.

However, the polls in Pakistan were due to be held within 90 days, in line with the constitution after the outgoing parliament completed its five-year term on August 9 and then-Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif dissolved his government.