School teacher critically burnt in acid attack over refusal to marry

VEHARI: A school teacher was severely burnt in an acid attack by a man who wanted to marry her but the teacher was not interested in him, Bol News reported.

The incident took place in Vehari district and the victim has been identified as Ghulam Sabira. Two innocent kids were also hurt in the incident. Eyes of the teacher were badly affected.

The culprit Mithu, a resident of 11-9 W-B wanted to marry her. He was a brother in law of her sister. The suspect was caught and beaten by residents of the area right after his attack before police arrested him in injured condition.

The victim of acid attack was admitted to DHQ hospital for treatment. Danewal police station officials will carry out further action in the case.

