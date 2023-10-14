SC’s decision against NAB amendments challenged

The Supreme Court’s verdict of nullifying the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) amendments case has been challenged on Saturday.

An appeal seeking revision on the decision has been filed by Advocate Farooq H. Naik, on the behalf of former MD OGDCL Basharat Mirza.

Chairman PTI Imran Khan, Federation and NAB had been made parties in the application.

The petition states that the Supreme Court delivered the verdict without hearing the other party.

Added that after NAB amendments, the accountability court sent a reference against me to anti-corruption court.

Advertisement

In the plea against NAB amendment case, no violation of any fundamental rights was mentioned; the application said.

Further stated that the application against the NAB amendments did not fulfill the constitutional and legal requirements.

The petitioner demanded Supreme Court to declare the decision of September 15 against the NAB amendments null and void.