Second and last solar eclipse of 2023 to be observed on Oct 14

The second and last solar eclipse of this year (2023) will be observed on October 14.

According to the Meteorology Department, the eclipse will begin on October 14 at 8:04 PM (Pakistani) time.

However, the solar eclipse will not be seen in Pakistan.

The solar eclipse has been named Ring of Fire, in which the outer part of the Sun will appear like a fireball.

As per the Pakistani time, the solar eclipse will peak at 10:59 PM and will end on October 15 at 1:55 PM.

The solar eclipse will be seen in southwestern Mexico, central Colombia, northern Brazil and various countries in Central America.

