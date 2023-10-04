A purported secret conversation has come to light between a rogue YouTuber residing abroad and Indian RAW agent, Rohit Sharma on social media.

In this alleged viral audio, Rohit Sharma is heard urging the fugitive YouTuber to tarnish the reputation of Pakistan’s premier intelligence agency ‘ISI’ by collaborating with a London-based individual known for promoting false information against Pakistan and its institutions.

This conversation implies a consistent link between the absconder YouTuber and Indian Raw operatives.

The YouTuber in question appears to be resolving various matters pertaining to the United Kingdom through connections with Indian RAW.

He also references these contacts as a means of providing security for his legal issues.

Furthermore, the YouTuber with alleged anti-national sentiments repeatedly sought the contact information of Indian RAW operatives based in the UK, with the intention of conspiring against the Pakistani ISI in collaboration with Indian RAW.

In this call, Rohit Sharma contacted the YouTuber, suggesting a meeting with RAW agents for plotting activities against the ISI.

This secret conversation is a proof that these anti-nationals are the secret enemies of Pakistan and sell the country’s confidential information to rival agencies.

The fugitive YouTuber continues to spread false, fabricated propaganda and insults against the country and the army on social media day by day.

Even in the evil events of May 9, this enemy of the country kept sitting outside and inciting the people in Pakistan and inciting the evil-doers to riot.

The collusion of such anti-national elements with the people of a political party in Pakistan raises many questions