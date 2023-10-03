Security Forces kill 10 terrorists during IBO operation in Tank

RAWALPINDI: Security Forces carried out an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) in response to reports of terrorists being present in the Pezu area of Tank District on Tuesday.

During the operation, a fierce exchange of gunfire occurred between our troops and the terrorists. As a result, ten terrorists were killed. These individuals had been actively engaged in various terrorist activities, including attacks against security forces, extortion, and the killing of innocent civilians.

Furthermore, a significant cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives was discovered and seized during the operation. The local community in the area expressed their approval of the operation. Pakistan’s security forces are resolute in their commitment to eradicating the menace of terrorism from the country.