Security forces kill BLA’s ringleader Saddam Hussain

The leader of the Baloch Liberation Army’s (Abdul Majeed Brigade), Saddam Hussain Muslim, was killed along with his accomplice during an intelligence-based operation against BLA terrorists conducted by security forces.

Saddam Hussain, who was known by various aliases like Muslim, Guru, and Jabbar, had a long history of involvement with militant groups in Balochistan.

He originally joined the Baloch Liberation Front in 2008, where he received training in the use of light and heavy weapons and the placement of landmines.

In 2014, Saddam Hussain switched to the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and rose through the ranks, eventually becoming the commander of a secret training camp in Kech district in 2017 and a local commander in 2021.

Saddam was responsible for numerous terrorist incidents, including grenade attacks, mine detonations, and targeted killings in various areas of South Balochistan.

Tragically, these attacks resulted in the loss of 131 innocent lives and left 177 people injured.

Notably, in September 2023, Saddam Hussain was involved in an attack on the headquarters of FC Balochistan, highlighting his role in the escalating violence in the region.

Saddam also faced multiple FIRs (First Information Reports) in Gwadar and Turbat. He had been operating several terrorist cells in the Kech district, where he recruited and manipulated young individuals under the guise of advocating for Balochistan’s freedom.

The death of Saddam Hussain, deals a significant blow to the terrorist organization.

It is expected that his demise will result in a notable reduction in terrorist activities in the area.

This development is considered a substantial boost to counter-terrorism efforts and is hoped to contribute to restoring peace and stability in the region.

The Majeed Brigade is named after two brothers, Majeed Langove Senior and Majeed Langove Junior, who carried out suicide attacks in August 1974 and March 2010, respectively.