Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti has declared that security personnel involved in cross-border smuggling will be subjected to court-martial proceedings. The government’s efforts to combat smugglers who transport goods and currency to Afghanistan have intensified, particularly in recent months when the economy was already facing challenges. This crackdown has yielded positive outcomes, including reduced speculation and a significant recovery of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar, establishing it as the best-performing global currency. However, analysts maintain caution regarding the potential long-term effects of these administrative actions.

Bugti acknowledged the involvement of security forces in smuggling and emphasized that such illicit activities typically occur through trucks rather than camels. Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir has explicitly directed military personnel involved in illegal cross-border trade to anticipate severe consequences, including court-martial and imprisonment.

Bugti explained that the army’s internal accountability process remains undisclosed to the public but has been in operation recently, including after May 9. He stressed the government’s resolute commitment to taking strong action against smugglers and expressed appreciation for the role of law enforcement agencies in these endeavors. The government aims to tackle activities such as hawala, hundi, and other unlawful practices with a firm hand.

Additionally, authorities have been actively engaged in recovering commodities, including 8,000 metric tonnes of sugar, and have taken action against petrol stations selling substandard fuel. A database is being developed to monitor trucks involved in smuggling, and 168 FIRs have been lodged against individuals engaged in illegal dollar trading.

Regarding the potential return of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif to politics, Minister Bugti expressed encouragement. Despite past disagreements, he acknowledged Nawaz Sharif’s courageous return to the country with his daughter and reiterated the government’s commitment to treating him in accordance with the law, just like any other Pakistani citizen. Bugti clarified that his previous statement regarding the possibility of arresting Nawaz Sharif at the airport had been taken out of context, emphasizing that the caretaker government has no political agenda.